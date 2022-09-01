NEC Nijmegen came away from AZ Alkmaar with a point after holding the hosts to a 1-1 draw.
AZ went into the clash having won all three of their league games so far and they had the better chances in the first half. However, Jasper Cillessen denied Myron van Brederode, Jordy Clasie and Tijjani Reijnders, while Jens Odgaard had an effort blocked.
Nine minutes into the second half, NEC took the lead with Ivan Marquez finding the top corner with an excellent header from a corner. Three minutes later, Odgaard equalised with a strike from the edge of the box which left Cillessen with no chance.
Cillessen then made a number of saves to deny AZ a winner, while Calvin Verdonk cleared an effort by Yusuf Barasi off the line.
AZ drop points for the first time this season and they are 4th while NEC is in 8th spot.