According to Omroep Brabant, the City Group takeover of NAC Breda will not go through.
The City Group who own Manchester City, along with a number of other clubs, have been linked with NAC Breda for weeks and it seemed a €7 million takeover was going to go through.
The takeover needed the approval of the NOAD foundation, which owns the so-called ‘golden share’ in NAC. However, they vetoed the takeover and it will not go through.
The takeover failure will be a relief to most NAC Breda fans, with many protesting against the proposed move.