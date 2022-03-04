Koeman not interested in PSV o... Ronald Koeman has revealed he had informal talks with PSV ...

Ten Hag confirms Wijndal is an... Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed that the club ...

Juventus end AZ Alkmaar’... AZ Alkmaar was defeated on penalties by Juventus in the ...

AC Milan enter the race but Ba... The race to sign Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax is heating ...

No Ajax talks with Cruijff yet... Algemeen Dagblad is reporting that there has been no contact ...

Bayern Munich have their sight... According to reports in Germany, Bayern Munich are interested in ...

Utrecht prove too strong for H... Heerenveen's run of defeats stretched to seven games after they ...