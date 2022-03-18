AZ Alkmaar midfielder Jordy Clasie is proud to be back in the Netherlands squad after an absence of almost six years.
The former Feyenoord and Southampton midfielder has 17 caps for the Netherlands, but has not been involved since 2016.
However, Louis van Gaal has called Clasie into his squad for the upcoming friendlies with Denmark and Germany. Speaking to the AZ website, Clasie said, I am proud and happy to be part of the upcoming squad.”
Clasie expects it will feel different to be part of Oranje now, “Of course. I was gone for a long time and I am no longer used to being called up for the Orange during these periods. So it feels different, but maybe not.”
The 30-year-old believes the call-up is vindication that he is doing well, “I think this is a confirmation that I’m good in my own skin. Personally, I’m having a good period, then it’s always nice when that is also appreciated from Zeist.”