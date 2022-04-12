According to Voetbal International, Club Brugge has agreed a deal with Groningen for talented left-back Bjorn Meijer.
Meijer has had an excellent breakthrough campaign with Groningen this season and the 19-year-old is already heading abroad.
Club Brugge had their first bid turned down but VI is reporting that Groningen have now accepted a deal for €6 million. Meijer wanted to join Club Brugge and he will be heading to Belgium this summer.
The Netherlands U19 international made his Groningen debut at the end of last season and has a total of 22 appearances for the club.