Club Brugge has confirmed the signing of Groningen left-back Bjorn Meijer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Meijer completed a medical in Belgium on Tuesday and put the finishing touches on his four-year contract, which will begin in the summer.
Groningen will receive €6 million for the 19-year-old who has had an excellent campaign in the Euroborg. It is a good fee for Groningen with Club Brugge originally offering only €3.5 million.
Meijer has made 18 appearances for Groningen in the Eredivisie this season, scoring once and providing three assists.