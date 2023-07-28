According to De Telegraaf, Club Brugge are interested in signing Pascal Struijk from Leeds United.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 23-year-old centre-back was relegated from the Premier League last season with Leeds but still has a contract until 2027.
According to De Telegraaf, Club Brugge feel they can convince Leeds to sell the Dutchman, who also has a Belgian passport. It is unclear at the moment what fee Leeds would require to part with Struijk.
Struijk came through the ADO Den Haag and Ajax academies before joining Leeds in 2018. He has since made 94 appearances for the English side.