Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement is realistic that Noa Lang could leave the club in January if they receive an offer for the Dutch winger.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The winger has recently been linked with moves to AC Milan, Leeds United, and Arsenal, with Het Nieuwsdblad reporting that Club Brugge will hold out for €30 million. Lang’s star has risen even further with the forward featuring for Netherlands in their wins over Latvia and Gibraltar.
Speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws, Clement said on a possible transfer for Lang, “I’m realistic about these things. If there is an impossible offer to refuse, you can’t stop it in January.”
However, Clement is hoping that Lang remains for the rest of the season, “I’d rather he finish his season, take the title and be important in that. We’ll see what happens in January, but I assume he stays until the end of the season.”