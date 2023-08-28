According to Voetbal International, there is plenty of interest in young Dutch goalkeeper Mikki van Sas who is now a free agent.
Van Sas swapped the Utrecht academy for Manchester City back in 2021 and has made a number of appearances at U18 and U23 level.
The Dutchman has trained with the first team but he decided not to renew his contract with the Premier League side and is looking for another option.
Voetbal International is reporting that several clubs are interested in Van Sas, including Club Brugge and Anderlecht.