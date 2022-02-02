Phillip Cocu has admitted that he is open to returning as head coach of PSV Eindhoven if the club comes calling.

Current PSV boss Roger Schmidt is out of contract in the summer and at the moment it is unclear whether he will sign a new deal.

Voetbal International spoke with Cocu and asked him if he would consider a return to PSV if they ask him to replace Schmidt in the summer.

Cocu responded, “I hear that for the first time. I find it difficult to respond to this. Look, right now I have my hands free. I don’t know what it will be like in two months. PSV knows they can always call me. That’s not suddenly different now. I never rule things out in advance.”

Cocu was PSV boss between 2013 and 2018, winning two league titles. He left for Fenerbahce before a spell with Derby County.




