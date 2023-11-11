Phillip Cocu has resigned as head coach of Vitesse Arnhem with immediate effect.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
On Saturday evening, Vitesse lost 3-1 at home to Heerenveen which keeps them rooted to the bottom of the Eredivisie. After twelve games, Vitesse only has eight points and the pressure had been building on Cocu.
After the game, Cocu decided to resign with immediate effect and this was confirmed by the club in a press conference.
The former midfielder has been in charge of Vitesse since September 2022 and the club finished tenth last season. However, relegation seems a possibility for the club this season and a change is now needed in Arnhem.