PSV Eindhoven’s chance of winning the Eredivisie title took a hit on Sunday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Vitesse Arnhem.
With Feyenoord defeating Ajax, PSV were looking to move level on points with the Amsterdam side in second with a victory.
PSV got off to the perfect start as Xavi Simons raced through the Vitesse defence before firing his side ahead. It was Simons 13th goal of the season.
PSV controlled the first half but a second goal did not come as Fabio Silva hit the post with a header. At the start of the second half, Luuk de Jong missed two big chances to double the lead.
Vitesse remained in the game and in the 61st minute, Ibrahim Sangare worked the ball into his own net to make it 1-1.
PSV pushed but could not find a winner before the end and they are now eight points off the top in third. Vitesse is in 14th.