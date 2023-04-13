Due to the results on Thursday, the Netherlands are assured of the sixth spot in the Coefficient list and that means two group stage Champions League spots in the 2024/25 season.
Going into Thursday’s Europa League and Europa Conference League action, there was still a chance that Portugal could overtake the Netherlands.
However, with Feyenoord beating Roma and Sporting club de Portugal losing at Juventus, it is now official that the Netherlands will maintain sixth spot in the coefficient list. That means two sides from the Eredivisie will automatically make the group stage of the Champions League in the 2024/25 season.
There will also be one Dutch club in the third qualifying round. This is a big success for Dutch football and a huge boost for the Eredivisie.