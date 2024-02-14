Ajax are in Conference League action on Thursday as they host Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt. Kick off in the Johan Cruijff ArenA is at 20:00.
It has been a disappointing campaign for Ajax so far but they remain in European football after finishing third in their Europa League group behind Brighton and Marseille.
Their first opponent in the Conference League will be Bodo/Glimt, who have a reputation as a giant killer in recent years. The Norwegians finished second in their group behind Club Brugge, but ahead of Besiktas, who they beat home and away.
Ajax goes into the game fifth in the Eredivisie after a recent upturn in form, but they did lose 3-2 at Heerenveen last weekend.
Bodo/Glimt’s season is currently over and they have been playing friendlies recently to warm up for the clash with Ajax. They managed to win the league which finished in December and their new campaign gets underway in April.
Team News
John van ‘t Schip will be without injured pair Steven Bergwijn and Devyne Rensch, while long-term absentee Gaston Avila is also out. Branco van den Boomen is back though, while Julian Rijkhoff is in the squad.
Carlos Forbs was withdrawn early in the loss to Heerenveen and he may be dropped for the clash. Chuba Akpom will be hoping his form will be good enough to earn himself a starting spot.
Possible Ajax line-up: Ramaj; Gooijer, Sutalo, Hato, Sosa; Henderson, Taylor; Akpom, Hlynsson, Berghuis, Brobbey
Bodo/Glimt currently have no players out injured at the moment and they may stick with the same line-up that defeated Malmo 4-0 in a friendly recently.
Possible Bodo/Glimt line-up: Kaug; Wembangomo, Moe, Gundersen, Bjorkan; Saltnes, Berg, Evjen, Gronbaek; Sorli, Hauge
Odds
Ajax 8/15 Draw 7/2 Bodo/Glimt 19/4
Can Ajax stop the defence from leaking goals?
Ajax will see the Conference League as a good opportunity to earn some silverware this season but the Amsterdammers will need to sort out their defence if they are to progress.
The last time Ajax kept a clean sheet was in November and although the attack has been in good form recently, the defence is a big issue.
Brian Brobbey is in fine form and he can definitely score the goals to get Ajax through but Bodo/Glimt are a strong side and it could be a high-scoring game in Amsterdam.
Ajax needs to ensure they take a lead to Norway next week if they are to have a chance of progressing to the last 16.