AZ Alkmaar need a miracle to reach the semi-finals of the Conference League after a 3-0 loss in the first leg against Shakhtar Donetsk.
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For the clash which took place in Poland, Leeroy Echteld decided to go defensive and lined up with a five-man defence. Ro-Angelo Daal was dropped to the bench after turning up late twice.
After ten minutes there was concern for Isaque Silva, who clashed with Mees de Wit and seemed to be unconscious. However, he was fine to continue after a delay.
The first half was a poor affair with both sides playing with fear, but immediately in the second half, AZ got a big chance. Wesley Patati raced through one-on-one with the Shakhtar goalkeeper but he could not finish.
From that point, Shakhtar took full control and a world class finish from Pedrinho broke the deadlock with twenty minutes left.
The goal woke AZ up and they began to attack, but without success. They were then hit by two sucker-punch goals scored by Alisson within two minutes of each other.
Shakhtar then comfortably saw out the game and they now take a commanding lead to Alkmaar next week.