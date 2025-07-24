AZ Alkmaar got their Conference League campaign off to a poor start as they suffered a shock 4-3 loss in Finland against Ilves.
AZ Alkmaar’s starting eleven did not include Sven Mijnans, who was only on the bench after speculation linking him with PSV Eindhoven. Troy Parrott was preferred to Mexx Meerdink up front.
After only eight minutes, Roope Riski got through on goal and calmly finished past Jeroen Zoet to put the hosts ahead. AZ equalised quickly through Parrott but just before the break, Riski scored again.
Mijnans appeared from the bench and he made it 2-2 on the hour mark. However, AZ’s defence then fell apart with Adeleke Akinyemi and Marius Socderback both scoring within three minutes to make it 4-2.
In the 90th minute, Meerdink pulled one back and that will give AZ some encouragement heading into the second leg next week. A really bad start for AZ Alkmaar.