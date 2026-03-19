AZ Alkmaar are safely through to the quarter-finals of the Conference League after a simple 4-0 win away to Sparta Prague. AZ progresses 6-1 on aggregate.
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After a 2-1 victory in Alkmaar last week, AZ headed to Prague with a slender lead. They made an excellent start as Isak Jensen latched onto a Kees Smit pass before firing AZ 1-0 in front.
AZ remained in control and eventually the second goal came in the 58th minute as Troy Parrott finished off a fine attack. Then Sven Mijnans finished strongly to make it 3-0 and Ro-Zangelo Daal added a fourth after being set up by Parrott.
AZ eases into the quarter-finals where they will meet Shakhtar Donetsk.