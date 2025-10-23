AZ Alkmaar got their first win in the Conference League with a slender 1-0 win over Slovan Bratislava.
AZ needed to win but they began with Ibrahim Sadiq up front and Troy Parrott was only on the bench.
In stormy conditions, AZ dominated and eventually they took the lead with Sven Mijnans working in a cross. Before the break, Mijnans had a chance to make it 2-0 from the penalty spot after a handball, but his penalty was saved.
In the second half, AZ continued to look for goals but the closest they came was a Parrott effort against the post. Slovan Bratislava had Sandro Cruz sent off before the end as AZ held on for the win.
Next up for AZ is a tricky away clash against Crystal Palace.