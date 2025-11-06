AZ Alkmaar were defeated 3-1 by Crystal Palace in the Conference League on Thursday.
Crystal Palace dominated from the start and Ismaïla Sarr was unlucky to see his strike come back off the post. After a foul by Jayden Owusu-Oduro, Crystal Palace got a penalty but the goalkeeper made up for his error by saving Jean-Philippe Mateta’s spot kick.
The hosts did break the deadlock when Maxcence Lacroix fired in powerfully and despite a lengthy VAR review it was given. Just before the break, Sarr added the second.
AZ got some hope when Sven Mijnans deflected strike made it 2-1 early in the second half, but Crystal Palace quickly restored their two goal lead. Sarr made no mistake when put in on goal.
AZ have now lost two of three now in the Conference League and now must beat Shelbourne in the next round of matches.