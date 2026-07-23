Ajax began their season with a comfortable 4-1 win at Vojvodina in the first leg of their Conference League qualifiers.
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Michel’s Ajax began their campaign with only one new signing in the line up and that was Daley Blind. He began at the centre of defence while Caio Henrique and Marcos Leonardo were only on the bench.
After three minutes, Ajax had the lead through Davy Klaassen, who had an effort saved but followed up to net on the rebound.
Ajax remained in control but the hosts equalised when Petar Sukacev headed in a fine cross. Ten minutes later, Steven Berghuis restored the lead from a corner.
In the second half, a good move from Mika Godts ended with Oscar Gloukh finding the net with a fierce strike.
Michel then turned to the talents from the bench with Don-Angelo Konadu, Abdellah Ouazane (17) and Mohamed Abdalla (16) all coming on. The latter was making his official debut and he capped it with a goal to make it 4-1 at the end.
Ajax ease to a first leg win and they look set to comfortably make the next round.