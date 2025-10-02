AZ Alkmaar lost their opening Conference League tie 4-0 at AEK Larnaca after an early red card for Alexandre Penetra.
AZ were without Kees Smit and Jordy Clasie in Cyprus and after only two minutes their chances of recording a victory were already all but over. Penetra was shown a straight red card for a rash challenge.
The hosts hit the crossbar before Waldo Rubio eventually made it 1-0 after 25 minutes. Rome Jayden Owusu-Oduro then made several saves to keep the score down before the break.
The second half saw AZ collapse with Riad Bajic, Djordje Ivanovic and Marcus Rohdén all scoring to make it 4-0 at the end.
Next up for AZ in the competition is Slovan Bratislava.