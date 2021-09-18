Ajax cruised to a simple 9-0 victory over Cambuur in the Johan Cruijff ArenA.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ajax went into the game full of confidence after their 5-1 win in Portugal against Sporting CP on Wednesday. Erik ten Hag made changes with David Neres and Nicolas Tagliafico coming into the line-up for Antony and Daley Blind.
Jurrien Timber opened the scoring in the tenth minute after combining with Steven Berghuis. Three minutes later, Berghuis made it 2-0 after a well-worked corner.
Cambuur was barely in the game and before the break, it was 4-0 with Noussair Mazraoui and Neres finding the net.
Berghuis missed two big chances early in the second half before Dusan Tadic did eventually make it 5-0 on the hour-mark. After the fifth goal, Ten Hag made a triple change with Mohamed Daramy, Kenneth Taylor, and Blind all coming on.
Daramy needed only two minutes on the pitch before he netted his first goal for Ajax. Sebastien Haller then made it 7-0 with a backheel finish before his replacement Danilo added the eighth with a tap-in.
With six minutes left, Daramy set up Neres to make it 9-0 and complete the scoring. It was almost double figures in injury time but Ryan Gravenberch hit the post.
Ajax go top of the table ahead of PSV’s clash with Feyenoord on Sunday, while Cambuur are ninth.