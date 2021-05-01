Steven Berghuis is set to leave Feyenoord this summer and for a fee of around €4 million. Could he make a controversial move to rivals Ajax?
Berghuis has had an excellent season for Feyenoord so far, scoring 17 league goals and adding 11 assists. He has also made the right-wing slot for the Dutch national team his recently and he could be a starter at Euro 2020.
This summer, Berghuis reportedly has an agreement with Feyenoord that he could leave the club for a fee as little as €4 million, which could start a scramble for his signature around Europe. New head coach Arne Slot will try to convince the club captain to stay, but the chances are that the winger decides to leave for a new challenge.
So where could he go?
Berghuis has already had an unsuccessful adventure in England with Watford, but he may choose to have another crack at the Premier League. He has also been linked in the past with a move to Italy with AS Roma, while clubs such as Valencia and Sevilla could also be options.
PSV Eindhoven were close to signing Berghuis when Mark van Bommel was in charge, and he could be a target again should the former midfielder take charge of Wolfsburg.
Speaking on the De Telegraaf podcast, Valentijn Driessen and Mike Verweij discussed the possibility that Berghuis could make a shock move to Feyenoord’s rivals, Ajax.
Driessen said, “I would not be surprised if Ajax would be interested at a given moment. Ajax is always looking for good Dutch players because they prefer that. This one is also affordable. If Neres leaves, he could come.
“Ajax is in a position where they have lost a lot of money due to corona. They first have to sell players before any purchases can be made. Then an investment of four million for an Oranje international would be very little. “
It is set to be a busy summer for Berghuis, who will certainly be in the shop window during the European Championships. Where do you think Berghuis will end up? Let us know in the comments.