Dutch left-back Ian Maatsen has been loaned from Chelsea to Coventry City.
The 19-year-old has made one first-team appearance for Chelsea, but last season Maatsen was loaned to League One side Charlton Athletic.
Maatsen made 35 appearances for Charlton and the Dutchman will now spend a season in the English Championship. Coventry City have loaned the defender for a year.
Maatsen is a Netherlands U18 international and was part of the U17 side that won the European Championships in 2019.