Sparta Rotterdam was heading for a crucial 1-0 win over Vitesse Arnhem until trouble from the home crowd ended the game in the 92nd minute.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Vitesse went into the game on the back of two victories and they were looking for another good performance ahead of their clash with AS Roma on Thursday.
However, after only five minutes, Adrian Dalmau netted from close range to give Sparta Rotterdam an early lead.
Vitesse went looking for an equaliser but Maduka Okoye was in top form to deny Lois Openda and Toni Domgjoni, among others. At the other end, Dalmau thought he had made it 2-0 but his goal was disallowed for offside.
In the 63rd minute, Vitesse were awarded a penalty when Tom Beugelsdijk fouled Thomas Buitink. However, Okoye stopped Openda’s spot kick.
Sparta were heading for a big victory, but in stoppage time the game was halted after crowd trouble. A fan confronted Okoye on the pitch and things were also thrown from the stands. The players were taken off the pitch and the game was then called off. Both clubs will now wait to find out what will be the outcome.