Jordi Cruijff is trying to get out of his contract with Shenzhen FC in China in order to become technical director of Barcelona.
Cruijff is currently a coach of Shenzhen FC, but he has been offered the role of technical director with Barcelona after Joan Laporta was voted in as president.
According to Sport, Cruijff is trying to have his one-year deal with Shenzhen terminated by mutual consent, so he can take on the job with Barcelona.
Laporta is hoping that Cruijff, together with director of football affairs Mateu Alemany, will become the driving force behind Barcelona’s sporting revolution.