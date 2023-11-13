Toulouse striker Thijs Dallinga has earned his first call-up to the Netherlands national team after Ronald Koeman lost two players.

Brian Brobbey and Steven Bergwijn have both been sent home from the Netherlands squad with the Ajax duo deemed not fit enough to participate in the coming Euro qualifiers.

Ronald Koeman has now decided to call in Toulouse striker Thijs Dallinga, who has caught the eye in recent weeks with several goals.

The 23-year-old has seven goals in all competitions for Toulouse, including two against Liverpool in the Europa League. The former Excelsior forward can now make his debut against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday or against Gibraltar next week.




