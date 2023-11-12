Thijs Dallinga scored another goal on Sunday to earn Toulouse a 1-1 draw with Lille.
Dallinga is going through a strong period and he scored in the 3-2 win over Liverpool on Thursday evening.
Toulouse fell behind to Lille on Sunday but Dallinga then earned them a draw with a header in the second half.
The 23-year-old now has seven goals in all competitions this season but has not yet earned a call-up to the Dutch national team. Toulouse is currently 14th and just one point above the bottom three.
