Thijs Dallinga’s excellent goalscoring form continued on Sunday as he netted in Toulouse’s 2-1 victory over Montpellier.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After the cup semi-final win over Annecy on Thursday, Thijs Dallinga was given a rest and started on the bench, but he appeared after nine minutes due to an injury. Stijn Spiering was also on the bench from the start but Branco van den Boomen started.
After 31 minutes, Dallinga fired Toulouse in front with his 13th league goal of the season. It was his ninth since the change of the year.
Fares Chaibi doubled the lead in the second half before Elye Wahi pulled one back for the hosts.
Toulouse are now 12th with the victory.