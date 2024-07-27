Thijs Dallinga made his debut for Bologna on Saturday and was immediately on the scoresheet.
The striker sealed a €15 million move to Italy last week from Toulouse and he was handed his debut from the bench against Caldiero Termo.
Dallinga got himself on the scoresheet in a 5-0 victory, in which Sam Beukema also started.
The 23-year-old is off to a good start and he will be hoping to take that momentum into the Serie A season. Bologna will also be preparing for the Champions League.