Thijs Dallinga is determined to be part of the Netherlands squad for the U21 European Championships next summer.
The 22-year-old made the move from Excelsior to Toulouse in the summer and so far has three goals in fourteen games for the Ligue 1 side.
Speaking to Voetbal International, Dallinga stated his goals for the second half of the season, “We have to stay in the league and personally the European Championship with the Dutch Juniors next summer is a goal.
“That’s my last chance in terms of age, I want to be there. The competition is big offensively, I have to make minutes to qualify.”
Dallinga scored thirty times for Excelsior last season and knows he could be doing more for Toulouse, “I know what I can bring in the end, it is sometimes frustrating that things are not going fast enough for my liking. I also know that I will not make thirty here like with Excelsior, I will have fewer opportunities. But twenty, there you go I said it.”
Dallinga faces plenty of competition to be one of the strikers at the Euros with Myron Boadu, Joshua Zirkzee, and Brian Brobbey all eligible. However, he does have two caps for Jong Oranje so far.