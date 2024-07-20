According to various reports in Italy, Bologna are hoping to sign Dutch striker Thijs Dallinga from Toulouse.
Bologna are looking for a new striker after Joshua Zirkzee’s departure to Manchester United and it appears that they have their eyes on another Dutchman.
According to Italian journalist Di Marzio, Bologna are closing in on an agreement with Toulouse to sign Thijs Dallinga.
The Dutch international is coming off an excellent season with Toulouse, in which he netted fourteen times in Ligue 1 and gave two assists.
If Dallinga does make the move to Bologna, he will be playing in the Champions League next season after they finished fifth in Serie A.