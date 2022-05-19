Feyenoord has confirmed the signing of Ajax striker Danilo Pereira da Silva on a deal until 2026.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Danilo has been with Ajax since 2017 and after a successful loan with FC Twente, he was hoping for more chances in the first team this season. However, he only appeared 17 times, with most of those as a substitute. He did manage to score eight times, though.
The Brazilian’s contract expires this summer and he has decided to leave Amsterdam for Rotterdam. Danilo has joined Feyenoord on a free transfer and signed a four-year deal.
Feyenoord technical director Frank Arnesen said, “An agile, fast striker like Danilo is a welcome addition to our roster. That he can make the transfer to Feyenoord free of charge is also a nice fact. We are hopeful that Danilo can show us what he is good at: being effective and threatening in the box and scoring goals.”