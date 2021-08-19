Villarreal have confirmed the signing of Dutch international winger Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld from Bournemouth.
The 24-year-old has signed a five-year deal with the Europa League winners, who have paid around £20 million to sign Danjuma.
The Netherlands international is hoping to make his debut on Saturday in the away clash with Espanyol, telling the club’s website, “I am in good shape both physically and mentally. I trained every day week in week out. But I’m not the coach, I can’t decide for him.”
On his price tag, Danjuma said, “I know the club has had to make a big investment to get me. All I can do is say I appreciate that, but I’d like to repay that amount on the pitch. I have every confidence in that.”
Danjuma played in the PSV Eindhoven academy before spells with NEC Nijmegen and Club Brugge. He joined Bournemouth in 2018 and made a big impression in the Championship last season, scoring 17 goals. He will now play in the Champions League with Villarreal.