Arnaut Danjuma scored both goals as Villarreal defeated Osasuna 2-0 on Monday evening.
Danjuma has returned to fitness in recent weeks after missing the first two months. He was in the starting eleven on Monday and he showed his ability just before the break.
Nicolas Jackson raced into the penalty area from the left wing, before sending a low cross to Danjuma, who found the net with a lovely heeled finish.
After the break, Danjuma made it 2-0 from the penalty spot before he was substituted after 70 minutes.
The winger will be hoping to impress Louis van Gaal in the coming weeks in order to make the World Cup squad.