Arnaut Danjuma does not think it is impossible for Villarreal to win the Champions League and he is aiming to give Matthijs de Ligt a tough night when they face Juventus on Tuesday.
The winger netted a hattrick against Granada at the weekend and he is now preparing for the visit of Matthijs de Ligt and Juventus on Tuesday in the first leg of their Champions League tie.
Speaking to Marca, Danjuma said, “Personally, everything is going well at the moment, but at the same time, I’m not satisfied yet, because I feel we can achieve even more.”
Danjuma won’t rule out winning the Champions League this season, “I’m not going to say it’s impossible, even if we’re the underdog. I’m always looking for the highest achievable.”
Danjuma will go head to head with Netherlands teammate De Ligt on Tuesday, and he is relishing the duel, “I’m going to make it difficult for him.”