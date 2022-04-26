Arnaut Danjuma is looking forward to facing his Netherlands teammate Virgil van Dijk when Villarreal faces Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Villarreal have already knocked out Juventus and Bayern Munich in the competition so far and now they are coming up against Liverpool for a place in the final. The first leg is at Anfield on Wednesday.
Speaking to ESPN, Arnaut Danjuma praised Virgil van Dijk and said he is looking forward to facing the Liverpool centre-back, “You always want to compete at the highest level and improve there. Playing against Virgil is even more special, because of course he is also my captain in the Dutch national team. And you won’t find a better defender than Virgil. For me this is a great opportunity to show myself again against the best players in the world.”
Danjuma has scored six goals in ten Champions League games so far, “So far, so good. My stats and what I’ve shown show that I can do damage. I have the qualities to measure myself against the best players in the world. But I still have to keep delivering. The first step is to prove yourself, the second is to stay consistent. I’m really looking forward to fighting Virgil.”