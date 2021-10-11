Arnaut Danjuma was delighted after marking his Netherlands return with a goal in the 6-0 victory over Gibraltar on Monday evening.
Danjuma was called into the Netherlands squad on Saturday to replace Cody Gakpo and made his first Oranje appearance since 2018 from the bench after an hour. Danjuma took his chance with a dazzling performance and a goal in the 6-0 victory.
Speaking after the game to NOS, Danjuma said, “I’m glad I was able to show myself again for my country. And I’m proud of it too. I secretly assumed that I would make minutes, it would be a shame if I was called up and then not play. So I was mentally prepared for it.”
Danjuma is glad he took his chance, “I think it went great, I think it was a good substitute. And of course I’m happy to have appeared on the scoreboard. It may have been a little extravagant at times, but that’s okay. It’s also typical of my playing style. I had also discussed this with the national coach beforehand: I waited three years for my chance, so I couldn’t let that chance go. I think he was satisfied.”