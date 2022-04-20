Arnaut Danjuma netted a double as Villarreal defeated Valencia 2-0 on Tuesday evening.

Jasper Cillessen was restored to Valencia’s starting line-up but after ten minutes he was picking the ball out of his net. Arnaut Danjuma fired past his Netherlands teammate from the penalty spot.

Seven minutes later, Danjuma made it 2-0 after racing through on goal and calmly slotting the ball past Cillessen.

The match remained 2-0 and Villarreal is still in the race for a top-seven finish. For Danjuma, he now has ten league goals this season.




