Louis van Gaal has called up Arnaut Danjuma to the Netherlands squad after Cody Gakpo was forced to pull out.
Gakpo played in the 1-0 win over Latvia on Friday and has been forced to leave the squad after suffering from concussion symptoms. He will now return to PSV Eindhoven as he recovers.
Van Gaal has decided to add Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma to his squad for Monday’s game with Gibraltar.
It is a deserved call-up for Danjuma, who has five goals and one assist since joining Villarreal in the summer from Bournemouth. The 24-year-old has two caps for Netherlands but his last came in 2018.