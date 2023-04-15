Arnaut Danjuma netted his first league goal for Tottenham Hotspur but it could not prevent a 3-2 loss to Bournemouth.
Danjuma was once again on the bench for Tottenham and he saw his side take the lead through Heung-Min Son but Bournemouth turned it around. Matias Vina and Dominik Solanke made it 2-1.
After an hour, Danjuma came on and it seemed that the Dutch international had earned his side a point when he fired in from the edge of the box with two minutes to go.
However, Danjuma’s first Premier League goal for Spurs meant nothing as Bournemouth struck in the 95th minute to win it.