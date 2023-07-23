Everton has sealed the signing of Arnaut Danjuma on a season-long loan deal from Villarreal.
The 26-year-old turned down Everton in January to join Tottenham Hotspur but six months later he has turned up in Merseyside.
Speaking to the Everton website, Danjuma said, “It’s great to be here, it’s been a long time coming. It makes me proud to sign for a club as big as Everton. There was interest from other clubs, but the fans, the manager and the club’s history drew me here. In January there was some confusion about the manager, but that only makes it better to be there now. I am grateful for that, I hope to bring many goals and assists.”
Danjuma previously played for Jong PSV, NEC, Club Brugge, Bournemouth, Villarreal, and Tottenham Hotspur. He only made a handful of appearances for Tottenham, so will be eager to impress for Everton.