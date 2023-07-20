According to several reports, Arnaut Danjuma is set to sign for Everton on loan from Villarreal.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The Dutch international turned down a move to Everton in January for a spell on loan with Tottenham Hotspur, but he barely played in London.
Danjuma has no future at Villarreal and had been linked with both AC Milan and Feyenoord. However, Fabrizio Romano and Voetbal International are both reporting that the winger has agreed to join Everton on loan for the upcoming season.
Danjuma reportedly sees a move to Merseyside as the best way to get his career back on track. It will be his third club in England, having previously played with NEC Nijmegen.
The six-time Netherlands international will hope that the move fastrack’s a return to the Oranje squad.