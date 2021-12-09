Arnaut Danjuma scored twice as Villarreal defeated Atalanta Bergamo 3-2 in Italy to reach the last 16 of the Champions League.
The match was scheduled for Wednesday night but heavy snowfall saw the game rearranged for Thursday evening instead. Marten de Roon and Hans Hateboer started for the hosts, while Danjuma was in the Villarreal line-up.
After only three minutes, Danjuma raced onto a through ball before slotting Villarreal into the lead. Étienne Capoue then made it 2-0 before the break.
Six minutes into the second half, Danjuma got his second goal after cleverly turning away from his opponent before finding the bottom corner.
Ruslan Malinovsky and Duván Zapata pulled goals back for Atalanta but it was too late and Villarreal progresses. They could now be drawn against Ajax in Monday’s draw.