Bournemouth winger and Netherlands international Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld has revealed that he was nearly arrested for attempted murder before lockdown.

The forward revealed to The Sun that was walking through the English city on March 16th, and a police car suddenly appeared. Two officers jumped out and told Danjuma to put his hands on a window.

He said, “I asked,” what have I done? “But they shouted back that I had to keep my mouth shut and had to press my hands on the window. I then asked again what I had done. But the officers wouldn’t say anything and waited for assistance.

“It was embarrassing. People walked by and took photos. I got angry and said some things I shouldn’t have said. But I was so frustrated. And finally the agents said, “You’re not the one we’re looking for, you can go.”

The agents were looking for a man who had stabbed another person. The 23-year-old didn’t receive an apology to the best of his knowledge, but he did not file a report against the officers. Bournemouth asked if he wanted to make a statement through the club channels, but Danjuma decided not to.




