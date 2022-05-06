Edgar Davids will be an assistant coach to Louis van Gaal at the 2022 World Cup.
Henk Fraser has left his position with the national team ahead of taking on the FC Utrecht head coach position in the summer.
The KNVB has now confirmed that Edgar Davids has stepped into the role, joining Danny Blind and Frans Hoek as Louis van Gaal’s assistants for the upcoming World Cup.
In a statement on the KNVB website, Davids said, “I am not only proud, but also very enthusiastic that I can continue my career as a trainer together with such a renowned trainer as Louis van Gaal and that I can work with the absolute top of the Netherlands.”
Van Gaal added, “Our paths have crossed regularly in the past and I am convinced that he will fill this role in an excellent way. The players can take full advantage of his experience as an international at four international final tournaments, among other things.”