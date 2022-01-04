Netherlands international and PSV Eindhoven midfielder Davy Propper has announced his retirement from football with immediate effect.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 30-year-old still had one-and-a-half years left on his deal with PSV but has decided to dissolve his contract and retire with immediate effect.
Propper explained why with a statement on the PSV website, “I made the decision before Christmas and it feels like a relief. Because of this I know that it is the right choice.
“During the period that I was abroad, I noticed that I slowly lost the pleasure of football. I found it extremely difficult to muster the discipline necessary to perform optimally and to let my life completely be determined by the busy football schedule. The corona period and the lack of visits from family and friends did me no good then either.
“I am very grateful to the club for bringing me in this summer. I hoped that with my return to the Netherlands, the fun in football would return. Unfortunately, that has not turned out to be so easy, partly because I don’t feel comfortable in football culture. Still, I have adapted to it for a long time and sometimes closed it off. I don’t want that anymore and that’s why I’m done with it now.”
Propper started his career with Vitesse Arnhem and had two spells with PSV Eindhoven, sandwiched between the time at Brighton and Hove Albion. The midfielder earned 19 caps for the Netherlands, scoring once.