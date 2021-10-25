Frank de Boer believes Ajax is currently among the top five clubs in the world.
The former Ajax and Netherlands head coach was a guest on Ziggo Sport show Rondo on Monday evening and was full of praise for Erik ten Hag’s side, “It’s an incredibly well-balanced team. Daley Blind is used in his quality. The two central defenders are doing incredibly well, Gravenberch is, in my opinion, a great player for the future internationally. If you see what he does, how fast he thinks, I think that’s incredibly clever. I think Mazraoui is playing incredibly well at the moment, really international top.
“The way they play, it’s such a well-adjusted team. Ajax becomes vulnerable when they lose balls around the centre-line, but they almost always lose the ball around the sixteen. If they lose the ball, they can immediately give pressure.”
De Boer thinks this Ajax side are among the best in the world, “I think at the moment the five best teams are Liverpool, Manchester City, Ajax and then Chelsea and Bayern Munich. PSG I think less as a team.”