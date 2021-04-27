According to The Times, UEFA is set to increase the squad size for the European Championships from 23 to 26 players, which will be good news for Oranje boss Frank de Boer.
During the last international break, a number of national team coaches called on UEFA to increase the squad sizes for the tournament, and it looks like they are set to get their wish.
The Times is reporting that UEFA will announce that squad sizes are to increase from 23 to 26 players. That will be good news for Oranje boss Frank de Boer, who is set to confirm his squad next month.
De Boer will now have to decide which three players will grab the extra spots with Wout Weghorst’s chances of making the squad now increasing.
Netherlands first game at the Euro’s is against Ukraine on the 13th of June.
Mr de boer do not forget weghourst again .he score 20 goals already plus remember still not have a good striker on your list
Wout Wout Wout
Yes WOUT! But not only select him, Play him!
I’m sure Frank will play Babel and Luke instead. Start Wout in the friendly and see what he can do at least…
Agreed. Wout, Wout and Wout.
But also, Wout, Koopmeiners, Botman/Karsdorp