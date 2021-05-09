Frank de Boer has stated it is likely that Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst will be in his Netherlands squad for the European Championships.
De Boer was a guest on ESPN’s Goedemorgen Eredivisie on Sunday, and was asked if Weghorst would be included in his squad for the Euro’s.
The striker has been in excellent form for Wolfsburg this season but has been constantly overlooked by De Boer, who has preferred Luuk de Jong.
However, De Ber has now confirmed Weghorst is likely to be in the squad now he is able to name 26 players, “He is in very good shape, let that be clear. It looks good for him. Ultimately, we still have to make a decision, but chances are he will be there. It is very clever what he is showing this season, and also last season.”
De Boer will name his preliminary squad this Friday before confirming his 26-man squad at the end of the month.
GK: Cillesen,Krul,Stekelnburg,bilow
def: hateboer,Dumfries,timber,de vrij,de ligt,ake,van dijk,veltman,wijndal,blind,van aanholt
mid: Frenkie,Van de beek,wijnaldum,de roon,kopmieners,gravenberch,klassen,schouten
Frw: Memphis,Malen,luuk de jong,weghorst,berghuis,stengs,bergwijn,promes,babel
i think these are the available 32-paleyrs and must called up by FDB next friday
then we have to exclude 6 players from this list for me i would kick
Bilow
Hateboer
Blind(if injured)/one from kopmeiners and gravenberch
schouten
Bergwijn or promes
Babel
Van dijk must be there even if he wont play in the group stage his presence is very important as a leader the team doesnt have one